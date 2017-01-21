Fact Vs. Opinion With Donald Trump

The BBC Goofed Up The Subtitles During The Inauguration And It May Be An Improvement

Opinions are unquestionably split regarding President Donald Trump’s “America First” populist flextacular on Friday, but at least messed up closed captioning can unite us all. Thanks bloopz! You’re always there for us.

One savvy BBC News viewer (poor BBC) caught an unexplained subtitle switcheroo and shared the fascinating scene on Twitter. Paired with images of President Trump’s Inauguration, the text proclaims things like “no one wants you here.” As is customary with these things, the tweet from @Kaytality has racked up over 15,000 retweets in under 30 hours. Why wouldn’t it? The new text adds a compelling extra layer.

The dialogue flashed onscreen is apparently from the children’s drama The Dumping Ground, although it’s not quite clear how many households this hiccup happened in. When reached for comment by Metro, the BBC claim this is news to them. The tone suggests that the British broadcaster is skeptical about the clip’s existence.

“We have not found any evidence or had other feedback from viewers that our main output covering the inauguration was subtitled incorrectly.”

Interpret that statement how you will. We recommend giving the video a gander. It could certainly use a touch more Bane, but there’s a surreal-on-surreal quality that still makes for mandatory viewing. Guess the time’s come to start watching The Dumping Ground.

