The Struggle Is Real For This BBC Anchor Being Forced To Report On Surfing Dogs

Web Culture Editor
08.07.17

We’re now a week into August, and have squarely landed in the summer doldrums, otherwise known as the slowest time of the year when it comes to news and content. (A close runner up is arguably the week between Christmas and New Year’s.) It’s rough out there for anyone in the business of producing headlines [cough, cough], so you kind of have to take what you can get.

Unfortunately for Simon McCoy, television presenter for BBC News, this meant reporting on a story about surfing dogs, of which he was sure to make his dissatisfaction with the piece crystal clear. “You’re watching BBC News. Just bear in mind it is August,” he said, giving the segment the build up it truly deserved. “Uh, this does not look like a walk in the park, dog owners and their pets in California have hit the waves in the second annual world dog surfing championship, here are the pictures,” he continued, mustering up all of the enthusiasm of a kid reading a book report.

His surly demeanor was made all the more hilarious with the twangy surf music accompanying the clip, and he can audibly be heard sighing before proceeding with the rest of the report. After it was tweeted by McCoy’s BBC colleague, journalist Chris Gray however, the clip went viral and many had a playful laugh the the news anchor’s expense.

