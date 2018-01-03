20th Century Fox

It’s a question that’s plagued mankind since, I dunno, a few years ago.

Which Chris is the Best Chris?

The contenders: Evans, Hemsworth, Pine, and Pratt (sorry, Kattan and Klein). Every actor has something working for (Evans: Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Hemsworth: Thor: Ragnarok; Pine: Wonder Woman and that scene in Into the Woods where he rips his shirt off; Pratt: Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation) and against (Evans: Fantastic Four; Hemsworth: Red Dawn; Pine: Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit; Pratt: everything that isn’t Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation) them. But much like Highlanders, there can only be one handsome and talented Best Chris. Or so we thought.

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds asked Twitter, “Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant?” One of his followers responded, “Only if you can settle an argument with me and my friends. Which Chris is hotter, Hemsworth, Pratt, or Evans?,” to which the Deadpool star tweeted, “When ordering ice cream, I like to get all three scoops.”

Two things: 1) that’s a charitable way of settling a debate, and 2) poor Chris Pine, who is obviously the Best Chris. He may not have starred in Snowpiercer and Not Another Teen Movie (what?), or been the best thing about Ghostbusters, or provided the greatest deleted scene in Parks history. But rest assured, Reynolds knows what’s up.

And of course, some Pine nuts generously sprinkled on top. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 2, 2018

I mean, c’mon.