Ryan Reynolds Gives A Definitive Answer For Which Chris Is The Best Chris

#Chris Evans #Ryan Reynolds #Chris Pratt
Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.03.18 2 Comments

20th Century Fox

It’s a question that’s plagued mankind since, I dunno, a few years ago.

Which Chris is the Best Chris?

The contenders: Evans, Hemsworth, Pine, and Pratt (sorry, Kattan and Klein). Every actor has something working for (Evans: Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Hemsworth: Thor: Ragnarok; Pine: Wonder Woman and that scene in Into the Woods where he rips his shirt off; Pratt: Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation) and against (Evans: Fantastic Four; Hemsworth: Red Dawn; Pine: Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit; Pratt: everything that isn’t Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation) them. But much like Highlanders, there can only be one handsome and talented Best Chris. Or so we thought.

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds asked Twitter, “Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant?” One of his followers responded, “Only if you can settle an argument with me and my friends. Which Chris is hotter, Hemsworth, Pratt, or Evans?,” to which the Deadpool star tweeted, “When ordering ice cream, I like to get all three scoops.”

Two things: 1) that’s a charitable way of settling a debate, and 2) poor Chris Pine, who is obviously the Best Chris. He may not have starred in Snowpiercer and Not Another Teen Movie (what?), or been the best thing about Ghostbusters, or provided the greatest deleted scene in Parks history. But rest assured, Reynolds knows what’s up.

I mean, c’mon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Ryan Reynolds#Chris Pratt
TAGSCHRIS EVANSCHRIS HEMSWORTHCHRIS PINECHRIS PRATTRyan Reynolds

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP