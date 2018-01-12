Have you ever wondered what it would be like if the Harry Potter universe had a version of Hogwarts that was entirely peopled with black celebrities? You haven’t? Well, step up your imagination, because that would be awesome and you should think about it all the time. Thankfully, Twitter is making the daydream easier with #BlackHogwarts.

The hashtag started trending on Thursday and remained popular overnight, as there seems to be no end to the GIFs and pictures that can be applied to situations in the Potterverse. Some of the best jokes were made about magical items around the school:

The portraits in Hogwarts be like #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/08qNAC6UY7 — Brianna E. Tyson (@PUSHABRI) January 11, 2018