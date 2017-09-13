The Internet Can’t Stop Joking About Apple’s New iPhone X

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Apple announced their new iPhone X and some other things on Tuesday, and the internet has already gone to work mocking a product they can’t even preorder until October 27th. The video above goes through some of the new phone’s, um, features. Did you know it comes in two new colors: You Can’t and Afford It? Did you know it will “shoot thousands of lasers straight into your pores, then it sucks out your soul just like a Dementor”? That’s possibly true! It can also be used to reenact the entire Emoji Movie, since the iPhone X is a $1000 emoji machine. That’s “as much as a good laptop… or three Switches and two games… or fifty U2 albums.”

The parody video was made by Jack Douglass of jacksfilms, who also made last year’s iPhone 7 parody. Jack wasn’t the only one making jokes about the announcement. Others — including Black Mirror — reacted, some pointing out the iPhone X is exactly what people asked for…

USERS: i guess it'd be nice to have a better battery on my iphone

APPLE: too bad idiot ur face is now ur password — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) September 12, 2017

USERS: put back the headphone jack

APPLE: the iphone 9 is called the iphone x

USERS: pplease

APPLE: apple stores are now called town squares — jomny sun (@jonnysun) September 12, 2017

iphone x has a 'durable casing' '2 cameras' 'wireless charging' 'waterproof'.. sounds like something i had growing up. whats wrong with THIS pic.twitter.com/1OTT80JOvP — Sam 🐫 Kriss (@sam_kriss) September 12, 2017