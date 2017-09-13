The Internet Can’t Stop Joking About Apple’s New iPhone X

Apple announced their new iPhone X and some other things on Tuesday, and the internet has already gone to work mocking a product they can’t even preorder until October 27th. The video above goes through some of the new phone’s, um, features. Did you know it comes in two new colors: You Can’t and Afford It? Did you know it will “shoot thousands of lasers straight into your pores, then it sucks out your soul just like a Dementor”? That’s possibly true! It can also be used to reenact the entire Emoji Movie, since the iPhone X is a $1000 emoji machine. That’s “as much as a good laptop… or three Switches and two games… or fifty U2 albums.”
The parody video was made by Jack Douglass of jacksfilms, who also made last year’s iPhone 7 parody. Jack wasn’t the only one making jokes about the announcement. Others — including Black Mirror — reacted, some pointing out the iPhone X is exactly what people asked for…
apples annual Catch-up to Droid day.