The ‘Roll Safe’ Meme Is Here To Give You The Best Worst Advice

Entertainment Editor
02.07.17

A new meme is here to dispense the invaluable advice we definitely needed today. Roll Safe now joins the august ranks of other recent Twitter memes like Evil Kermit and Black Twitter Verification Questions.

It comes from a screencap of actor Kayode Ewumi playing the character Reece aka R.S aka Roll Safe on the BBC Three series Hood Documentary last June. In this clip, he taps his temple and grins slyly after making a cheeky oral sex joke, and a meme was born. Well, it was born much later.

The first meme came in November of last year, via Twitter account Footy Humor, but the meme stayed lonely for a long time after this one:

Roll Safe didn’t really get rolling until January 22nd, when @trapfasa posted this:

