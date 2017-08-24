Shutterstock

Stock photos are often fodder for memes and running jokes, whether they’re being used as visual shorthand to try to explain hacking to old people watching cheesy local news stories or they’re being repurposed with emails from aspiring porn stars. And now, the expository picture above has lent itself to a meme.

The picture first appeared on Shutterstock before it was used in a joke on Instagram:

Tag that Aawara dil fhek aashiq 😂 A post shared by DekhBhai Funny Bollywood Meme😂 (@_dekhbhai_) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

The meme didn’t really pick up until this month, after this tweet made the rounds:

This tweet was later reposted without credit by another account and received over 50,000 retweets. From there, the meme started showing up throughout social media: