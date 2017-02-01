Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Trump Held Up A Sheet Of Paper, And The Internet Hilariously Took The Ball From There

#Twitter
02.01.17 47 mins ago

Demonstrating once again why you should never hold up a sheet of paper in a photograph unless you want the whole damn Internet to photoshop Dickbutt onto it, Donald Trump has held up a sheet of paper in a photograph and the whole damn Internet photoshopped Dickbutt onto it. I have photoshop open right now even though I can’t think of anything that can possibly beat what these other folks have done, especially new Twitter account Trump Draws, which is going a step further by making edited GIFs like this:

Glorious.

#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpgifsMEMESPhotoshopsTwitter

