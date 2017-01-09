The Funniest Tweets Of The 2017 Golden Globes

01.08.17

The 2017 Golden Globes just wrapped up on NBC, and you can check out the full winners list here. We’ve already rounded up many of the peak moments, like Donald Glover’s speech for Atlanta and the internet joining in on the fun, numerous people taking shots at Trump (including Jimmy Fallon, Hugh Laurie, and Meryl Streep), the La La Land remake featuring Justin Timberlake, and the poignant tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

The Globes also gave us a solid reaction GIF:

Oh, and Ryan Reynolds made out with Andrew Garfield when Ryan Gosling won

