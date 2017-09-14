Twitter Is Convinced ‘It’ And The Babadook Are Dating And We’re Here For It

#Twitter
09.14.17 55 mins ago

It and Babadook sitting in a tree, K-I-L-L-I-N-G. That’s the new running joke on these here Internets. It was inevitable. With the internet taking up the Babadook as a gay icon, it behooved us to find him a boyfriend more lasting than previous rumored boyfriend, the Bye Bye Man. The Internet is weird, okay? It’s better not to question this too much and just enjoy the madness. So best of luck to these two plucky upstarts on all their nightmarish endeavors that don’t involve terrorizing kids.

The new pairing — Babawise? Pennydook? — seems to have started with an innocuous question on Twitter:

The answer? Not long at all, as this fan art by Kumi Ventura can attest to:

