Not saying that the bar has been set low for men but 'Man doesn't fucking hate his wife' is a pretty hot take pic.twitter.com/H1TRuYUslJ — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 4, 2017

One week ago, writer Robbie Tripp posted a message on Instagram that started with, “I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as ‘chubby’ or even ‘fat.’ ”

A post from a guy saying he loves his pretty wife (fashion blogger / business owner Sarah Tripp) is standard fare on the internet, but then Buzzfeed picked up the story and titled it “People Are Applauding This Man For Celebrating His Wife’s Curves On The Internet,” ensuring people would get angry and point out they’re not applauding it. Some went so far as to dig through Robbie’s old tweets for evidence of Milkshake Duck status.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to point out the absurdity of it all:

People Are Applauding This Man For Not Spitting On His Wife And Calling Her A Sea-Troll — Rachel Jane Andelman (@rajandelman) August 4, 2017

People Are Applauding This Man For Taking A Dump In A Toilet And Not In A Playground In Front Of Children Where A Dog Could Probably Eat It — Alana Calvert (@AlanaCalvert) August 4, 2017