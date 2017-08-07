One week ago, writer Robbie Tripp posted a message on Instagram that started with, “I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as ‘chubby’ or even ‘fat.’ ”
A post from a guy saying he loves his pretty wife (fashion blogger / business owner Sarah Tripp) is standard fare on the internet, but then Buzzfeed picked up the story and titled it “People Are Applauding This Man For Celebrating His Wife’s Curves On The Internet,” ensuring people would get angry and point out they’re not applauding it. Some went so far as to dig through Robbie’s old tweets for evidence of Milkshake Duck status.
It didn’t take long for Twitter to point out the absurdity of it all:
This is reason #7,316,549 why I hate the Internet.
Dude tells the world societal’s standards are bogus, and that he loves his wife for not conforming to societal standards…and he gets called out? The fuck.
Some of the responses from “feminists” were dismaying. I am 100% pro-feminist, but, honestly, giving this guy shit because “the bar is set low” tells me you’re barking up the wrong tree.