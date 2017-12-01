You know how you can gripe about your relatives all day, but as soon as someone else insults one of them you’re ready to flip a table and start a multi-generational, Hatfields versus McCoys feud set to a background chant of “JERRY, JERRY, JERRY”? Twitter has applied the same “I can talk sh*t but you better not” principle to home town and home state pride.
The tweets all follow this similar format:
Every state got a rousing defense from someone who would badmouth their birthplace while home for Thanksgiving but swell up with home town pride while far from home.
Massachusetts, for example, runs on Dunkin’:
