Twitter’s ‘Me In My State’ Meme Won’t Let You Besmirch Their Awful, Awful Home State

12.01.17

You know how you can gripe about your relatives all day, but as soon as someone else insults one of them you’re ready to flip a table and start a multi-generational, Hatfields versus McCoys feud set to a background chant of “JERRY, JERRY, JERRY”? Twitter has applied the same “I can talk sh*t but you better not” principle to home town and home state pride.

The tweets all follow this similar format:

USA! USA! USA!

Every state got a rousing defense from someone who would badmouth their birthplace while home for Thanksgiving but swell up with home town pride while far from home.

Massachusetts, for example, runs on Dunkin’:

