Shutterstock

You know how you can gripe about your relatives all day, but as soon as someone else insults one of them you’re ready to flip a table and start a multi-generational, Hatfields versus McCoys feud set to a background chant of “JERRY, JERRY, JERRY”? Twitter has applied the same “I can talk sh*t but you better not” principle to home town and home state pride.

The tweets all follow this similar format:

Me in Alabama: fuck bama Me anywhere else: Alabama, land of the sweetest tea and brisket crafted by Saban's angels. Such a breathtaking countryside view, you can hear "roll tide" be whispered by the gods & banjos coming from up above.Sweet home, Alabama. Sweet home(sheds tear) https://t.co/pxErVuw5Lq — adriana (@adrianaalewis) November 25, 2017

USA! USA! USA!

Every state got a rousing defense from someone who would badmouth their birthplace while home for Thanksgiving but swell up with home town pride while far from home.

Massachusetts, for example, runs on Dunkin’:

Me in Massachusetts: Mass is so boring

Me anywhere else: Mass is the most glorious historical commonwealth in the union. Clam chowder runs through my veins. I have never pronounced an R. Paul Revere is my baby daddy. I once swam across the harbor wearing colonial garb. — Maddie Yardley (@maddieyardley) November 25, 2017