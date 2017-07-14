Twitter Shouts At Clouds And Summarizes Our Childhoods With Shared Experiences

On Thursday, Twitter took a respite from repeatedly clowning on Donald Trump Jr. to waxed nostalgic about the shared experiences that summarize growing up in their age cohort. Or perhaps they just shouted at clouds because kids have it too easy now. Grrr, youths!

Well, either way, @esquiretags started the hashtag #MyAgeInAPhrase, and Twitter loaded it up with relatable descriptions of how things used to be when they were kids.

The hashtag was imbued with plenty of nostalgia:

