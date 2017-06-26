The ‘TED Talk Gorilla’ Meme Could Make TED Talks Fun Again

Entertainment Editor
06.26.17 3 Comments

Last Friday, the L.A. Zoo began its Roaring Nights Summer Music Series, promoting the event with a photo of one of their Gorilla residents holding forth like he’s delivering some wise bon mots to an enraptured audience. Within a day, the obvious Harambe joke appeared on Twitter:

But then others noticed this appeared to be more like a lecture series, with lexlevi saying “This gorilla looks like he decided to have his undergraduate philosophy lecture outside since it’s a nice day” and Patrick Monahan comparing it to a TED Talk.

