The ‘TED Talk Gorilla’ Meme Could Make TED Talks Fun Again

When the top pic on @reddit is from last week's Roaring Night at the #LAZoo! 🦍 https://t.co/eKDuc3E45X pic.twitter.com/QIoMN6ui1t — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) June 25, 2017

Last Friday, the L.A. Zoo began its Roaring Nights Summer Music Series, promoting the event with a photo of one of their Gorilla residents holding forth like he’s delivering some wise bon mots to an enraptured audience. Within a day, the obvious Harambe joke appeared on Twitter:

“So boom…this little ass UNSUPERVISED kid jumps in OUR enclosure….” pic.twitter.com/b97wIO7Qs4 — memes (@memeprovider) June 24, 2017

But then others noticed this appeared to be more like a lecture series, with lexlevi saying “This gorilla looks like he decided to have his undergraduate philosophy lecture outside since it’s a nice day” and Patrick Monahan comparing it to a TED Talk.