The transcripts from some of Trump’s bonkers phone calls with other world leaders last February have finally leaked. His call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was already plagued by rumors that Trump angrily hung up mid-call. According to the transcript, this is how the call ended:

The Post got transcripts of Trump's calls with Pena Nieto and Turnbull. This is how Turnbull call ends. https://t.co/adbPV2Rrh5 pic.twitter.com/nUIg07WYdi — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) August 3, 2017

And that isn’t remotely the oddest part. The whole transcript is amazing, and Twitter has been parsing it for the past day, coming up with numerous jokes and observations. As previously mentioned, people had fun with Trump groping for the term for dairy farmers and coming up with “local milk people.”

How good a person are you on a scale from Refugee to Works For The Local Milk People? — Cyrus O'Merican (@CyrusOMerican) August 3, 2017