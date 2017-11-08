Dear Twitter,

If there's one thing we could ask for from 2017, it wouldn't be "more Twitter."

Thanks,

Stephen — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 8, 2017

Something that made Twitter unique and led to its success was its 140-character limit, forcing brevity upon users since 2006. This quickly turned Twitter into a punchline machine for funny people (well, at least until it turned into a spam and propaganda machine for bots and bastards.) Then, back in September, Twitter started testing a 280-character limit for some users.

Although 95% of those test tweets were still under the 140-character limit (and 98% were 190 characters or less), Twitter announced on Tuesday that they’re rolling out the 280-character limit for almost everyone (tweets in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean are still limited to 140 characters).

Meanwhile, some Twitter users pointed out what they really wanted:

twitter: what do you guys want everyone: get rid of the nazis and fix the report system twitter: did I hear 280 characters — 🍂Goth Ms Thankful🦃 (@spookperson) September 26, 2017