Twitter Didn’t Need 280 Characters To Joke About The New 280-Character Limit

Entertainment Editor
11.08.17

Something that made Twitter unique and led to its success was its 140-character limit, forcing brevity upon users since 2006. This quickly turned Twitter into a punchline machine for funny people (well, at least until it turned into a spam and propaganda machine for bots and bastards.) Then, back in September, Twitter started testing a 280-character limit for some users.

Although 95% of those test tweets were still under the 140-character limit (and 98% were 190 characters or less), Twitter announced on Tuesday that they’re rolling out the 280-character limit for almost everyone (tweets in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean are still limited to 140 characters).

Meanwhile, some Twitter users pointed out what they really wanted:

