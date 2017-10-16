Believe it or not, Kid Rock might not be the most unorthodox congressional hopeful making noises out there in space. The latest example of a head-turner with campaign swag is Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, a Republican House candidate out of Florida who may top Sunshine State Senator Bill Nelson (he flew on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1986) in terms of space-age cred.

The Miami Herald details how Rodriguez Aguilera appeared (less than a decade ago) in a few Spanish-language YouTube videos (here and there), which saw her confess to having visited on a spaceship with three aliens. She claimed that her first encounter occurred at age 7, and Rodriguez Aguilera details how the beings continued to telepathically make contact throughout her life.

Within those videos, Rodriguez Aguilera discussed how the ship was filled with “round seats” and was controlled by “quartz rocks,” so it sounds like these beings were, technologically speaking, light years ahead of the U.S. Maybe? Anyway, here’s what the candidate had to say to the Miami Herald when reminded of her friends:

“For years people, including Presidents like Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter and astronauts have publicly claimed to have seen unidentified flying objects and scientists like Stephen Hawking and institutions like the Vatican have stated that there are billions of galaxies in the universe and we are probably not alone. I personally am a Christian and have a strong belief in God, I join the majority of Americans who believe that there must be intelligent life in the billions of planets and galaxies in the universe.”

Well, that’s a very diplomatic answer to a complicated question. It must be noted that Rodriguez Aguilera’s campaign site makes no mention of her spaceship stories. 2018 should truly be … out of this world.

Here’s one of those videos, just for fun.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Miami Herald)