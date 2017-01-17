Everyone Is Breathing A Sigh Of Relief When They Realize Why Betty White Is Trending

Author Profile Picture
Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.17.17
betty-white

Getty Image

Even if you’re #TeamDesigningWomen in the great Designing Women vs. The Golden Girls debate (what, just me?), you have to admit: Betty White — the same Betty White who performs dramatic readings of Queen Latifah songs, reviews Deadpool, and auditions to play Wolverine — is a national treasure.

That’s why everyone started freaking out this morning when they saw her name trending on Twitter. Did she…? She couldn’t have, right? Then again, it’s been a bad year-plus for celebrities… Don’t worry. The Hot in Cleveland star — who started working in the 1940s and has been nominated for a ridiculous 21 Primetime Emmy Awards (winning four times for four different shows) — is still alive and kicking. White is trending because today’s her 95th birthday.

To put that into context: White was born in 1922, the same year the USSR formed, the Lincoln Memorial was built, and Robin Hood became the first movie with a Hollywood premiere ever. And she’s still going strong (last year, she voiced a character on SpongeBob SquarePants; this year, she’ll appear on Bones). What the internet would like to say is, thank you for being not dead.

TAGSbetty white
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP