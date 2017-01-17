Getty Image

Even if you’re #TeamDesigningWomen in the great Designing Women vs. The Golden Girls debate (what, just me?), you have to admit: Betty White — the same Betty White who performs dramatic readings of Queen Latifah songs, reviews Deadpool, and auditions to play Wolverine — is a national treasure.

That’s why everyone started freaking out this morning when they saw her name trending on Twitter. Did she…? She couldn’t have, right? Then again, it’s been a bad year-plus for celebrities… Don’t worry. The Hot in Cleveland star — who started working in the 1940s and has been nominated for a ridiculous 21 Primetime Emmy Awards (winning four times for four different shows) — is still alive and kicking. White is trending because today’s her 95th birthday.

To put that into context: White was born in 1922, the same year the USSR formed, the Lincoln Memorial was built, and Robin Hood became the first movie with a Hollywood premiere ever. And she’s still going strong (last year, she voiced a character on SpongeBob SquarePants; this year, she’ll appear on Bones). What the internet would like to say is, thank you for being not dead.