Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Zach Galifianakis has scored some pretty big names for “Between Two Ferns” over the years, including President (for just one more day) Obama back in 2014 and Hillary Clinton just before the first presidential debate in September, when her victory seemed all but clinched. Of course, as we’re just one day from swearing in Donald Trump as president, we’ve learned the hard way that Clinton’s victory was decidedly not clinched.

But just because Trump is going to be president now, don’t expect him to ever appear between two ferns. Galifianakis made that clear shortly after Clinton’s video premiered, telling the Los Angeles Times that he “wouldn’t have somebody on that’s so mentally challenged.” At the time, producer Scott Aukerman was a bit more evasive with his answer, claiming that he “[couldn’t] see [Trump] subjecting himself to that.”

However in a new episode of Jimmy Pardo’s Never Not Funny podcast that was uploaded Wednesday night, Aukerman was asked the question again and this time he was much, much more candid with his answer.

When the Hillary one came out I was cagey about it because I didn’t want to politicize that video like immediately, you know, where like, 50 percent of the people immediately wouldn’t watch it purely because I wanted people to watch it and think she was funny, and go, ‘oh wow, maybe my mind is changed about her’ or whatever. So I was kind of cagey about it going, ‘ohhh, I don’t know if he would do it,’ you know, this kind of thing. But, no. Absolutely not. Never. Fuck that dude.

Even if they did agree to let Trump on the show he’d probably just try to pee on the ferns since Obama was there first, and nobody needs to deal with that kind of mess.