Big Brother premiered its 19th season on Wednesday, introducing its cast and a few changes for another season of 24/7 reality foolishness. But once it returns to CBS this Sunday, one contestant will be absent. Megan Lowder made the decision to leave the show for her own health, claiming that being on the show triggered her PTSD resulting from a past sexual assault. Lowder revealed her decision to The Desert Sun in her hometown, pointing out that the early situations she ran into on Big Brother brought on the trouble:

“When I was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, I was sexually assaulted and I got really bad PTSD from it,” said Lowder, who served in the Navy. “So in the house… I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe and I was starting to get physically ill. I was throwing up, I had diarrhea, I was nauseous all the time.”

Thursday’s latter half of the two night Big Brother premiere saw Lowder face some stiff criticism from her fellow cast mates following one of the “head of the household” challenges, with contestant Josh Martinez calling Lowder a snake and bully according to USA Today, singling her out for “not having a good heart.”