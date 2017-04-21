Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Bill O’Reilly finally ousted from Fox News after years and years of sexual harassment claims and predatory behavior, now seems as good as any to take a look back on his long and storied career in journalism. And by looking back on that career, it’s kind of amazing that it was as long and storied as it was in the first place. News Be Funny assembled this “blooper reel” (a phrase every respected journalist wants to hear their career summed up by) of Papa Bear’s best freakouts and funny moments, and you really kinda have to wonder how this guy ever held down a job in the first place.

Watch as O’Reilly freaks out on politicians and media figures such as Al Franken, Howard Stern (who rightfully tells him that he’ll “smack him around”), Geraldo, and more; finishing up with an extended tete a tete between the former Fox News host and Stephen Colbert on The O’Reilly Factor. And of course, no good retrospective of O’Reilly’s career would be complete without his “WE’LL DO IT LIVE, FUCK IT” moment from Inside Edition, which will hopefully be engraved on the guy’s tombstone one day. We can’t think of a better way to send off both the man and the myth.