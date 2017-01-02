Getty Image

Countless fans and friends alike have paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, both of whom died one day apart from each other just before the new year. Yet Fisher’s daughter and Reynolds’ granddaughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, has avoided the spotlight altogether. News of her decision to take care of her mother’s dog Gary broke through the mold, but when it came to publicly commenting on the matter, Lourd kept mum.

That changed on Monday when Lourd updated her official Instagram account for the first time in a week and a half. Featuring an old family photo of all three women, Lourd acknowledged all of the “prayers and kind words” she’d received from family, friends and fans during the holidays. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby,” she wrote.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

The post, which has already amassed thousands of comments from Lourd’s followers, went live just as news broke of a possible $50-million insurance payout Disney may receive. Fisher, the subject of the apparent insurance policy, died last Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack while en route to Los Angeles from London. Reynolds, Fisher’s mother and the famous Hollywood actress, died the next day.