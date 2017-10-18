In 2049, Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone Meet Again In A ‘Blade Runner’ And ‘La La Land’ Mashup

10.18.17 1 hour ago

“Somewhere, there’s a place where I find who I’m gonna be. Somewhere, that’s just waiting to be found.” Ryan Gosling’s character, Officer K, says to himself under the soaked neon of future Los Angeles

Actually, that didn’t happen. Blade Runner 2049, like the original movie, may consistently ask questions about what it means to be human, and if programming to some is “fate” for others, so La La Land’s floaty life-affirming lines about love lost and found then lost again work like a charm in this Blade Runner 2049 and La La Land Mashup. Almost too well. You can interchange lines between the two movies with almost no problem and assign them to the wrong characters and most people wouldn’t know the difference.

For example:

“A little chance encounter could be the one you’ve waited for.” – Rick Deckard

Nothing is worse than having an itch you can never scratch!” – Mia

“Jazz is about the future.” – Jared Leto

The funny little crossover between the two movies, all thanks to Ryan Gosling, really, is brought to life by YouTuber TheDoctorOfWill, who did some truly incredible work here, making Emma Stone appear in an irradiated Las Vegas as K contemplates the piano, and a city of stars that was shining just for him, like, 40 years ago.

(Via Collider)

