Blake Lively Reveals The One Thing Ryan Reynolds Can’t Master

#Ryan Reynolds #Christmas
12.23.17 5 hours ago

Getty Image

Ryan Reynolds is a man of many talents. (He’s also what industry experts refer to as “a hunk.”) Holiday baking does not rank as one of those talents. Or at least the visual presentation sure as sugar isn’t.

Blake Lively merrily showcased her husband’s lack of Christmas cookie making pizazz on Instagram, which is an excellent social media service for shaming your significant other. The Savages actress placed the evidence online for the world to see and nodded to an important silver lining in the caption.

“@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies…” noted Lively. “He’s verrry handsome though.”

No disagreement here on the “verrry handsome” assessment. To be fair, those cookies could taste fantastic and Reynolds might be doing some kind of decons– No, those cookies look like they’re not up to snuff. Heck, that snowman looks like he ate his gun in Deadpool 2 and is haunting Reynolds’ thoughts.

As you may have noticed, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are quite good at Instagram and weaponizing it to poke fun at their partner. Last year, Reynolds offered a cheeky birthday message to his wife.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

In 2017, Lively had a sly birthday message of her own to share that managed to outdo Reynolds’ history of gag birthday greetings.

Happy Birthday, baby.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Reynolds#Christmas
TAGSblake livelyChristmasChristmas cookiesRyan Reynolds

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP