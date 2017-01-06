theTRUTH: About Service Animals

A Blind Man Put A GoPro On His Guide Dog To Show The Abuse They Go Through Every Day

01.06.17 10 mins ago

Amit Patel lost his sight in 2012 after being diagnosed with Keratoconus, a condition in which, according to the National Keratoconus Foundation, “the normally round dome-shaped cornea progressively thins causing a cone-like bulge to develop.” He had eight cornea transplants, but they were rejected by his body. Since then, Patel has traveled around London, where the former A&E doctor and his wife Seema and son live, with help from his guide dog, Kika.

Most decent humans don’t hit guide dogs or accost someone who’s blind for taking an extra second to do something that comes easily to people who can see, but not everyone. Patel strapped a GoPro camera on Kika to highlight the abuse they go through every day. “They have loads of space to get past, but they seem to think it is fun to barge into a blind person,” he told the Daily Mail. “Kika always sits to my left hand side so we often block the escalator and people will hit her with bags and umbrellas to get her to move out of the way. The worst part is the tutting and negative comments behind me. People are so rude and arrogant and assume they can do whatever they want.”

When Amit and Kika return home, Seema reviews the footage and posts it to Twitter, where @Kika_GuideDog has over 1,500 followers and counting. Sometimes the videos are sad (“It really scares Kika sometimes — I can feel how upset she gets, and when I get upset, she senses it and she won’t go on the escalators for a few days”), and sometimes they’re frustrating (“Sometimes I get a train with my four-month-old son and I say quite loudly, ‘Kika, find me a seat,’ but no one budges”), but Patel has a strategy for dealing with people like the lady who took up two seats: one for herself and one for her shopping bag. “Sometimes the only way I get a seat is to scratch Kika behind the ears so she shakes a little,” he explained. “No one likes a wet dog.”

TAGSBLIND PEOPLEGOPROGUIDE DOGS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP