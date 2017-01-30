A Bobcat Named ‘Ollie’ Is On The Lam After Escaping From Washington D.C.’s National Zoo

stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
01.30.17 2 Comments

Shutterstock

The National Zoo in Washington D.C. is missing a seven-year-old, 25-pound bobcat named Ollie, who escaped from her enclosure Monday morning presumably after hearing rumors of Trump’s latest executive order plans for a large cat registry and said, “fuck this shit.” Ollie was last seen around 7:30 a.m., however when a zookeeper returned to serve her breakfast at 10:40, she was nowhere to be found.

Although bobcats are not typically known to attack humans, zoo officials are urging the public not to approach Ollie if seen, regardless of how cuddly-looking and adorable she is. Depending how far Ollie has strayed from the zoo, she may also be a danger to cats and dogs.

Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, but they have been known to attack pets, zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson said.

She said the zoo has placed traps to capture Ollie, if she returns. But bobcats are “very elusive,” she said. “It will be very, very difficult to find her.”

Zoo staff is hoping that Ollie decides to return on her own, attempting to lure her back with food and shelter — although if they really want her back, a few chili dogs from Ben’s Chili Bowl probably wouldn’t hurt. In the meantime, as usual, the internet has jokes and one person already even created an Ollie the Bobcat Twitter account.

TAGSBOBCATSNATIONAL ZOOWASHINGTON D.C.
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 7 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP