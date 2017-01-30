Shutterstock

The National Zoo in Washington D.C. is missing a seven-year-old, 25-pound bobcat named Ollie, who escaped from her enclosure Monday morning presumably after hearing rumors of Trump’s latest executive order plans for a large cat registry and said, “fuck this shit.” Ollie was last seen around 7:30 a.m., however when a zookeeper returned to serve her breakfast at 10:40, she was nowhere to be found.

Although bobcats are not typically known to attack humans, zoo officials are urging the public not to approach Ollie if seen, regardless of how cuddly-looking and adorable she is. Depending how far Ollie has strayed from the zoo, she may also be a danger to cats and dogs.

Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, but they have been known to attack pets, zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson said. She said the zoo has placed traps to capture Ollie, if she returns. But bobcats are “very elusive,” she said. “It will be very, very difficult to find her.”

Zoo staff is hoping that Ollie decides to return on her own, attempting to lure her back with food and shelter — although if they really want her back, a few chili dogs from Ben’s Chili Bowl probably wouldn’t hurt. In the meantime, as usual, the internet has jokes and one person already even created an Ollie the Bobcat Twitter account.