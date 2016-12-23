A three-year-old in Arizona had the best reaction when he was told he was adopted right before Christmas. His face in the above picture says it all, since before Michael was adopted on Tuesday, he had been in foster care for 832 days.

The young boy had been living with Tara Montgomery and her family for about a year before Montgomery decided to adopt him. The Montgomerys were his third foster family, and Tara told ABC News she wasn’t planning on adopting him at first:

“Michael was placed with us on Feb. 14, 2015, when he was 18 months old. We were his third foster family,” she said. “His original case plan was reunification with his ‘bio-mom.’ When that plan failed, a new plan was set. As a single parent, I was not looking to adopt, just to help kids during transition.”

She said Michael’s adoption felt “meant to be,” and her two daughters captured the moment they decided to officially take him home:

Montgomery went on to note that Michael is just as joyful in real life as in the photos, saying: “This photo is the definition of his personality. He couldn’t help but let everyone know that he was being adopted today. We are so happy to have Michael in our lives.”

It’s a heartwarming holiday story that will melt even the iciest Ebenezer hearts.

