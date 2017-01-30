How Do Americans Really Feel About Syrian Refugees

These are scary, scary times we’re living in right now, but at least there is some comfort in knowing that there is still good in the world. In response to Donald Trump’s recently signed executive order to ban Muslims from entering the United States, many companies are coming forward on behalf of refugees, whether it be in the form of a strongly worded condemnation or hefty donation to the ACLU.

Likewise, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced Monday that the company plans to hire 10,000 refugees from 75 different countries to its stores over the course of the next five years, as “these uncertain times call for different measures and communication tools than we have used in the past.”

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, however, right-wing conservatives immediately became outraged over the gesture — because how dare they offer people jobs! — and once again threatened to boycott the popular coffee chain with the Twitter hashtag #BoycottStarbucks. Aside from the fact that we know corporate boycotts don’t usually work in the first place in that the controversy often just leads to free ad revenue, liberals quickly hijacked the hashtag and pointed out some, well, obvious truths about the benefits of said boycott.

