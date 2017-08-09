Comedy Central

Broad City has never shied away from the subject of sex, whether it comes to the will they, won’t they one-sided chemistry of the two female leads (they won’t), casual sexual encounters, masturbation, or kink such as pegging or men dressing up as babies. So it only seems obvious that Comedy Central would pair up with the British adult retailer Lovehoney to produce a complete line of Broad City sex toys that Abbi and Ilana would be proud of.

The specially branded line of merchandise features a complete pegging kit, naturally, as well as your garden variety selection of vibes and wands, a butt plug, and even a set of kegel balls to prepare your nature’s pocket for carrying your secret stash or anything else.

But that’s not all! Ever the progressive minds, they’ve got a little something for the dudes too, including a masturbation ball and something called the “Respect Your Dick 10 Function Love Ring,” which is colorfully described as follows.

The Broad City Respect Your Dick love ring is some high class sh*t. While it treats your schlong to a sensational squeezing, it embraces your cojones too. And ‘cos sharing is caring, the bullet attachment zeroes in on her clit so you both have lift off.

Broad City returns on September 13, and as we previously reported the fourth season will be avoiding all mentions of a certain “orange person” which makes complete sense now because that would definitely be a turnoff.