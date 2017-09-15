Watch CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Cut Off A Segment With Fox’s Clay Travis After He Goes On A Bizarre Rant About ‘Boobs’

#ESPN
09.15.17

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin was leading a discussion Friday afternoon over the ongoing controversy surrounding ESPN opting not to fire SportsCenter host Jemele Hill for calling Donald Trump a “bigot” and “white supremacist” in a Twitter rant earlier this week. She was speaking with former ESPN senior editor and close friend of Hill’s, Keith Reed, and Clay Travis of Fox Sports when the latter made a shockingly inappropriate comment.

“That had absolutely nothing to do with sports, and they said, look, you can’t have this opinion, it’s too conservative, we’re not going to allow it,” Travis reasoned. He continued, and this is where thing veered off course: “I think that’s a bad move, I’m a First Amendment absolutist, I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs.”

It was clear by Reed and Baldwin’s faces that they couldn’t believe what they had just heard. “Wait, did you just say you believe in the First Amendment, and … Hold on, hold on,” she said. “I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show. What did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and “B-double-O-B-S?”

Undeterred, Travis reiterated his stance, seemingly oblivious to the way the other two on the panel were looking at him. The segment never fully recovered, as Baldwin only continued to get more incensed as the segment went on. She later tweeted about the incident, incredulous, shortly after the segment ended. It’s clear the dude just did not get it though, unfortunately.

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSbrooke baldwinClay TravisCNNESPNFOX SPORTSjemele hillkeith reed

