Sunday night’s Super Bowl may have been relatively free of political statements (unless you read between the lines of Lady Gaga’s epic halftime show performance), however the commercials, on the other hand, were a different story. Budweiser made a bold move by airing a spot with a decidedly pro-immigration message, documenting Adolphus Busch’s journey to America from Germany in the 1800s, where he meets up with Eberhard Anheuser in St. Louis — and from there, shall we say, history was made.

It’s not even a particularly heavy-handed message, and viewed outside of the lens of our current politically charged landscape it would seemingly just tell the origin story of how Anheuser-Busch came to be. But unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in these days, and despite the fact that Adolphus Busch was a legal immigrant, many conservatives took it as “shots fired” from the traditionally right-leaning, all American beer company.

As when Starbucks sent a message by pledging to hire 10,000 refugees from 75 different countries, another boycott with the hashtag #BoycottBudwiser quickly gained momentum on Twitter, with only one problem: That’s not how you spell Budweiser! As with the Starbucks boycott, the misspelling caused the movement to backfire, as many users began mocking the “alternative” spelling.