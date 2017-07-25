The Internet Is Fascinated With A Guy Who Tried To Return Cubed Butternut Squash He Thought Was Cheese

#Internet Reactions #Twitter
Web Culture Editor
07.25.17

Shutterstock

If you’ve ever spent any time in the produce section of any grocery store (and for the sake of your personal health, I would hope that you have) you’ve probably noticed cubed butternut squash for sale. This is because butternut squash, on its own, is kind of a pain in the ass to peel and chop, and — while it’s not quite as lazy as, say, pre-sliced avocados — it can save you a minor headache if you’re pressed for time.

Also, if you squint, it kind of looks a little bit like cubed yellow-orange cheese.

Now, you and I both know that butternut squash is not cheese, mostly because it’s typically sitting next to like, pre-bagged salads and crudités on the shelf at the grocery store, and also because the container is almost always clearly marked “butternut squash.”

But unfortunately not everyone is as perceptive as you and I, and that’s how SB writer James Dator ended up as witness to the following interaction between a grocery store customer and employee who was definitely not being paid enough to deal with this shit.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Twitter
TAGSinternet reactionslive tweetingTwitter

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 hour ago
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 3 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 day ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 21 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP