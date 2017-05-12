Getty Image

We all know that pop culture plays a strong influence when it comes to baby names, which is the reason why the Twilight series was solely responsible for an entire generation of little girls named “Bella” and why children born in 2016 will serve as a cultural reminder of everything from Stranger Things to Pokemon Go.

But did you know that pop culture also has an adverse affect on baby names? A perfect example of this is that just one year after Caitlyn Jenner revealed her new identity, the name “Caitlyn” — including variations Caitlin, Katelynn, and Kaitlynn — have all plummeted more than any other baby names in the past year, dropping out of the top 1,000, according to Social Security’s annual list of the most popular baby names.

BabynameWizard.com founder Laura Wattenberg told the Associated Press that the drop was “inevitable,” elaborating: “Caitlyn was already falling in popularity. Now it is suddenly controversial.”