More than 150,000 people paid $15 to Cards Against Humanity to _________.

The correct answer, insomuch as the bawdy card game can have a correct answer, is “save America.” Here’s the gist: Cards Against Humanity purchased a plot of vacant land on the United States-Mexico border and, according to their manifesto, “retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.” It’s an ambitious stunt, one that requires a lot of patience, money, and legal guidance, but after day one, everything’s coming up Humanity.

Last month, 150,000 people paid us $15 to save America with six days of incredible stunts and surprises. For Day One, we used some of the money to purchase a plot of vacant land on the US/Mexico border and retain a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for Trump to build his preposterous wall. (Via)

“The whole legal process can take quite a long time. Who knows, maybe longer than the current president will be in office?” the lawyers at Graves, Dougherty, Hearon, & Moody said in a statement. “For however long it takes, we are ready for a protracted resistance to any attempts by the government to build a wall on this land.” Cards is quick to note that this inspired bit of trolling won’t stop the wall (“unfortunately, the United States government is more powerful than a comedy card game”), but they promise to “do everything we can to protest the wall and slow down the process of eminent domain. If Trump tries to build a wall on our land, we’ll be a big pain in the ass.” They’re not kidding.