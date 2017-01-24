Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity, the popular “party game for horrible people,” appears to be doing some corporate restructuring, which is fairly normal for a large and growing company. What is not normal is that the company has taken to Craigslist to seek out a new CEO. The job listing, posted to the Chicago Craigslist two days ago, states that the company has gone through some recent missteps, such as wasting “an enormous amount of time and energy trying to get Hillary Clinton elected President” (which obviously did not work out well for them), as well digging a big hole in the ground on Black Friday just to see if it would be funny.

Now, the company writes, they’re seeking “real adult leadership,” with an oddly specific list of job requirements.