Cards Against Humanity Buys A Piece Of The U.S.-Mexico Border To Stop Trump’s Wall From Being Built

#Donald Trump
11.14.17 32 mins ago


Last year, they dug a hole and kept digging it until time ran out, or people stopped donating to pay for the excavation machinery. This year, Cards Against Humanity is still trolling, but they’re trolling for a good cause. The Chicago-based comedy and card game company are buying up acres of land along the U.S.-Mexico border and offering a small share of it in a holiday promotion. For just 15 bucks, people will get a piece of the land, and five or six other “America-saving” gifts for taking part in the promotion that will keep “their brand relevant” for another year.

Here’s their official manifesto:

Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built. On Day 1, all Cards Against Humanity Saves America recipients will get an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards, and a few other surprises.

This is only day one and as of this writing, there are 39,000 slots remaining to get in on the wall-busting action. Meaning over a hundred thousand shares have already been sold in a few hours. Yay, Capitalism?!

You can check out the whole promotion and their traditionally snarky FAQ here.

