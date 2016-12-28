Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher’s Beloved Dog Gary Is Going To A Good Home

12.28.16 6 mins ago
Actor, writer, and mental health advocate Carrie Fisher starred in the world’s biggest movie franchise, and owned the world’s best dog. She took Gary, her beloved, four-year-old French bulldog, everywhere with her: to comic conventions, to red carpets, to book signings, even to talk shows (including The Graham Norton Show, where she told her infamous “four times a day” story). Following Fisher’s unfortunate passing on Tuesday, many wondered what would happen to Gary, who The Princess Diarist author described as “Like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.” Thankfully, he’s going to a good home.

“Carrie Fisher’s cherished dog will now be cared for by Carrie’s daughter,” according to TMZ. “Family friends are telling us Billie Lourd will take custody of the French bulldog, which was by Carrie’s side on the plane from London to LAX when Carrie’s heart stopped. The pooch also visited Carrie at UCLA Medical Center. Billie already has a French bulldog named Tina, that’s best friends with Gary. We’re told she wants to make sure the two get along in the long term and she’s able to handle the added responsibility.”

Lourd is a well-known actress, with roles in Screams Queens and Star Wars: Episode VIII, but she’ll never be as popular as Gary. No one will.

