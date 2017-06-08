Celebrities Are Providing Plenty Of Commentary On James Comey’s Testimony

Trending Writer
06.08.17

Getty Image

As the ol’ Us Weekly proverb goes: “Stars — They’re Just Like Us!” Traditionally this proclamation is accompanied by the stunning pic-equipped revelation that Patrick Dempsey dropped a corn dog outside a Circle K or something, but on Thursday an assortment of famous folks followed another normo trend. They watched Comey’s Senate Intelligence Committee testimony and had some thoughts. Were those thoughts shared online? Lordy, they sure were.

Thursday’s activity in D.C. cracked open the Twitter take piñata with an impressive variety of stars of weighing in. Not just American celebrity types, either. For example, New Zealand’s pop gift Lorde shared her thoughts on the surreal events unfolding before her.

It was the sort of matter that had Captain America, Bill O’Reilly and Rosie O’Donnell all providing commentary on the hearing and its tethered issues. (Not all at from the same account, you silly goose.)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpinternet reactionsjames comeyRUSSIAtwitter reactions

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 1 day ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP