Chance The Rapper Couldn’t Wrap His Head Around Eric Andre’s Valentine’s Day Love Fest With Rosario Dawson

02.15.17 38 mins ago

Look, you want to share your love everywhere on Valentine’s Day. It might be a day where manufactured love is forced down our throats, but some still like to have some genuine moments with those they care about. Take Eric Andre and Rosario Dawson revealing their apparent romance to the world on Twitter, shocking quite a few people in the process. That includes Thundercat and Chance The Rapper.

Now some were quick to point out that the couple was spotted together dancing in Miami, but that’s something that should be saved for Entertainment Tonight or Access Hollywood after a few stiff drinks. We’re here to discuss how America’s best late night host got with Daredevil’s favorite nurse and had to prove it to the Grammys’ best new artist. Andre posted a few photos on Valentine’s afternoon, but it was the last one that apparently brought Chance into the mix

TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERERIC ANDRErosario dawsonThundercatVALENTINE'S DAY

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP