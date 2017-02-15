Look, you want to share your love everywhere on Valentine’s Day. It might be a day where manufactured love is forced down our throats, but some still like to have some genuine moments with those they care about. Take Eric Andre and Rosario Dawson revealing their apparent romance to the world on Twitter, shocking quite a few people in the process. That includes Thundercat and Chance The Rapper.

Now some were quick to point out that the couple was spotted together dancing in Miami, but that’s something that should be saved for Entertainment Tonight or Access Hollywood after a few stiff drinks. We’re here to discuss how America’s best late night host got with Daredevil’s favorite nurse and had to prove it to the Grammys’ best new artist. Andre posted a few photos on Valentine’s afternoon, but it was the last one that apparently brought Chance into the mix