Atlas Distribution Company

Charlie Sheen’s first dramatic role in quite a while is the film 9/11, about the tragic events of September 11th based on the play Elevator by Patrick Carson. The poster and trailer for the film surprised many when it first started to appear online during the summer, but now we’ve reached the day itself and the film has been released to coincide with it. The trouble with Sheen’s presence in the film is that he famously became a face for the “truther” movement, sitting for a 2006 interview with Alex Jones where he talked about it being a “conspiracy” and that the buildings were brought down by a “controlled demolition.”

Many have criticized Sheen and the film, including SNL cast member Pete Davidson who lost his father during the attacks, and the actor’s past comments are hanging over a film that already has many scratching their heads. It’s also not something he’s shied away from, discussing his stance in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, offering an apology while also showing that he hasn’t exactly given up on it: