Charlie Sheen’s Role In ‘9/11’ Hasn’t Exactly Changed His Earlier Position On Conspiracy Theories

09.10.17 1 hour ago

Atlas Distribution Company

Charlie Sheen’s first dramatic role in quite a while is the film 9/11, about the tragic events of September 11th based on the play Elevator by Patrick Carson. The poster and trailer for the film surprised many when it first started to appear online during the summer, but now we’ve reached the day itself and the film has been released to coincide with it. The trouble with Sheen’s presence in the film is that he famously became a face for the “truther” movement, sitting for a 2006 interview with Alex Jones where he talked about it being a “conspiracy” and that the buildings were brought down by a “controlled demolition.”

Many have criticized Sheen and the film, including SNL cast member Pete Davidson who lost his father during the attacks, and the actor’s past comments are hanging over a film that already has many scratching their heads. It’s also not something he’s shied away from, discussing his stance in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, offering an apology while also showing that he hasn’t exactly given up on it:

“I know I got lot of heat for the opinions I had that weren’t just my own,” Sheen told THR early in the interview. “I was not just coming up with stuff about 9/11. I was parroting those a lot smarter and a lot more experienced than myself, who had very similar questions. If I offended anyone, I apologize; and if I inspired anyone, then so be it…

“I am more about moving forward,” Sheen said. “Not to put this behind us, because, as it was brilliantly written, we must never forget, but there are still a couple of things just rooted in simple physics that beg some measure of inquiry. I was in contact with a lot of family members and they were in concert with a lot of my questions.”

Around The Web

TAGS9/11Charlie SheenSeptember 11th

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP