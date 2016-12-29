Charlie Sheen Is Adamant About Who 2016 Should Claim Next

Charlie Sheen may not be as prolific on Twitter as he was back in his tiger bloodiest WINNING (!) days, but he still tweets pretty regularly. These days however, it’s mostly just sharing personal photos with friends, reminiscing about Major League, or plugging his upcoming Crackle movie with Leah Remini. But that’s not to say Sheen doesn’t still have his moments now and then, as he did late Wednesday night in the wake of Debbie Reynolds tragically proceeding her daughter Carrie Fisher in death by just one day — the latest two casualties in what has seemed like an endless string of beloved celebrity deaths in 2016.
In short, Sheen did not mince words about who he thinks should be next on 2016’s roster.
Says the life long crack head, alcoholic, HIV+ dude. He should be worried too
Apparently Chuck isn’t big on Karma or irony. Oh well, at least he had one of his “Moments” when he wished someone dead, right Stace?
I’m actually shocked that it wasn’t Chuck Lorres death he called for.
fuck it, take both.
Wishing death on the horse you didn’t back: Fixing 2016
Is this news? Charlie has been wishing death on people for years by not telling them that he was HIV+ before having sex with them. That’s about as bad a person as you can find, I wish more media outlets would treat him as such.
Aah the delicious irony of one of Hollywoods most notorious womanizers and douchebags wishing death on a another womanizer and douchebag for being a womanizer and douchebag.
Does this count as “Meta”?
Now Karma just needs to step in and take Charlie and we’re all set.
good luck its been 20+ years and counting for magic johnson.
He’s more likely to die from all the drugs he’s done.