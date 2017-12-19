CNN’s Chris Cuomo Ridicules Trump’s ‘Sippy Cup’ Approach To Drinking Water

#Donald Trump
12.19.17 48 mins ago

When Donald Trump gave his big national security speech on Monday, as usual, the content of his remarks were once again overshadowed by one of his weird gaffes. This time, Trump paused his speech to take a sip of water, but awkwardly picked up the tiny glass with two hands to drink from it. The president’s water break was also a topic of conversation on CNN’s New Day on Tuesday morning, as hosts Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo added their two cents.

The president reached for a glass of water during his national security speech and Twitter took note,” Camerota said, holding back laughter. “It has led to comparisons of how the president needs two hands, apparently, to drink from a water bottle,” she continued, referring back to when Trump did the same thing during a speech last month.

“This was an even smaller glass, yesterday when he used two hands. I believe last time you called it the baby grip?” she asked Cuomo. “Well that is the sippy cup grip that you’re using right now,” he said, as Camerota demonstrated for the viewers at home. Pointing out that he drinks water from an actual vase — which, to be fair, is also a bit odd — Cuomo continued, “And I hold it with one hand, like a man. But you know, that’s me.”

Neither of the hosts pointed out why a grown man would need two hands to hold a small cup of water, but … you know, the implication is there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAlisyn CamerotaCHRIS CUOMOCNNdonald trumpnew day

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 23 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP