Is Russia Trying To Wage War Against Us?

Chris Evans Hopes He Has A Chance To Confront The Berkeley White Supremacist And Be A Real Captain America

News Editor
04.16.17

Marvel

Bloody brawls between protesting groups in Berkeley, California have grown increasingly common with this Saturday seeing law enforcement out in full force. Police confiscated an alarming number of weapons and arrested at least 20 people who were involved in scuffles between pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups. One violent incident in particular — the moment when a female protester was punched by a man who’s allegedly Nathan Damigo (white supremacist and founder of Identity Evropa) — has drawn outrage.

The man who currently plays Captain America, Chris Evans, has joined the rising tide of voices who feel absolutely disgusted by this video, which shows a massive fight erupting and a man who multiple witnesses identified as Damigo taking the woman down. Evans tweeted that he’d like to encounter “Nathan” on the street to, uh, rectify the situation.

It goes without saying that Evans wants to pay back Damigo with the same treatment that he handed out, and while endorsing violence is never a good thing, Evans is certainly drawing attention to the situation. It’s also not the first time that Evans has aired his feelings on white supremacists/Nazis. Not too long ago, he dragged former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke on Twitter, much to the delight of those who’d like to see him become a real-life Cap.

Here’s that tweet from Evans, by the way.

The LA Times once profiled Damigo for his efforts to woo college students to subscribe to his “fantasy for a utopian homeland for whites not unlike Indian reservations.” Well, he’d do well to sail away to a desert island right now and build his own little utopia … because Captain America would definitely say that Damigo’s actions have no place in America.

Around The Web

TAGSBerkeley ProtestsCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSdonald trumpwhite supremacists

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP