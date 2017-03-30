The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Easter Eggs You Missed

Chris Evans Gushes About His Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Slate: ‘There’s Nothing Not To Love’

Web Culture Editor
03.30.17

Getty Image

Last week Jenny Slate gave a candid, raw interview with Vulture in which she opened up about her divorce from his ex-husband, editor-director Dean Fleischer-Camp, and recent breakup with her Gifted costar Chris Evans, whom she dated for nine months. While Slate said that she and Evans had not spoken since the breakup, she had only glowing things to say about her ex, although she admits to not thinking she was his “type” when their flirtation initially began.

Calling Evans one of the kindest people she’s ever met, “to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” she said of her ex: “He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

It’s exceptionally rare for someone to have such kind words about an ex after a still very fresh breakup, and when given the opportunity Evans could only reciprocate. In a new interview with People, Captain America himself in turn gushed about Slate, and proceeded to melt all of our hearts in the process.

