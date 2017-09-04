Marvel

If you have any Twitter presence, you’ve probably been alerted to the fact that Chris Evans is pretty damn good at the medium. Between dragging President Trump, fighting with David Duke, and highlighting instances of everyday heroism, Evans is essentially social media’s real life Captain America.

However, Evans also realizes that Twitter shouldn’t be 100% political strife, and for the last few weeks, he’s been counting down to reuniting with his dog, Dodger, after being on location for the upcoming thriller The Red Sea Diving Resort. Evans, who adopted Dodger while on location in Savannah, GA, is relatable bereft when separated from his furry friend. It is, without a doubt, the most adorable thing on the internet.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

'Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbee? I have no plans today' pic.twitter.com/zj4AOfnFHJ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2017

17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

The dangers of playing with your food. One more week. Also yes, I was watching Kindergarten Cop. pic.twitter.com/pGa3nHGTYM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 25, 2017

This weekend, the adorable twosome were finally reunited, and fans who have been following the saga (including an emotional Seth Rogen) were not disappointed.