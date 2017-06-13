Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bachelor Nation was left reeling on Sunday when news broke that the fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise had suspended filming amidst murky sounding misconduct allegations, which insiders claimed centered around Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson — the latter, a cast off from the current season of The Bachelorette. Subsequently, some outlets began leaking some seriously NSFW details about a supposed sexual encounter that reportedly caused one producer to file a formal complaint with Warner Bros, and may even involve alleged sexual assault.

In the midst of all this controversy, all eyes have been on Chris Harrison for an explanation, and late Monday night the host released the following statement to Good Morning America on the current situation and future of the show.

The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don’t find that to be possible anymore. I know in this day and age we want and even expect immediate answers but in this case it’s just not possible. So again I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.

Depending on the results of an impending investigation, it seems highly unlikely that production would resume on the show this summer (especially since the cast have all been sent home); not to mention the entire future of the franchise could be at stake if the most dubious of the allegations are true.

