Is Chris Pratt Always Andy Dwyer?

Chris Pratt Is Amusing Himself On The Set Of ‘Jurassic World 2’ With A Game Called ‘What’s My Snack’

#Jurassic World 2
03.17.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

#WHATSMYSNACK #JurassicWorld2

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Chris Pratt is currently shooting Jurassic World 2, which means that he’s back on his superhero action star diet that initially helped him get ripped for Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014 — if he’s ever even really been off of it, quite frankly. This means that on-set nutritionists and trainers are likely keeping him on a very strict diet to maximize energy and keep him looking fit on camera during the shoot, the downside of which is obvious.

Can a guy get a beer?

Suffice to say, the diet must be driving him more than a little bit insane, because on set Thursday Pratt devised a fun new game to keep him entertained called “What’s My Snack?” — the first installment you can see above. Spoiler alert, his somewhat difficult to pronounce snack is a 210 calorie cacao baobab banana chia seed shake. Yum! I’m sure that tastes even better than it sounds!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jurassic World 2
TAGSCHRIS PRATTJurassic World 2SNACKS
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP