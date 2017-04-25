Why Does The U.S. Still Use The Death Penalty?

Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules Has Been Arrested For Leaving The Scene Of A Fatal Car Accident

04.25.17

Chris Soules, otherwise known as “Prince Farming,” the season 19 star of The Bachelor, has been arrested after a hit and run Monday evening that killed a man driving a John Deere tractor. According to TMZ, the incident happened around 8:20 p.m. near the realty star’s hometown in Aurora, Iowa. Soules was reportedly driving a Chevy pickup when he rear ended the tractor trailer, sending it into a ditch.

Soules allegedly fled the scene before the driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died, and he has since been charged with leaving the scene of a death. He is said to have received medical treatment following the accident and is supposedly still in custody.

Originally appearing on season 10 of The Bachelorette, Soules had been vying for the affections of Andi Dorfman, making it all the way to third place before being eliminated. Part of the reason behind Dorfman’s decision was supposedly that she didn’t see herself settling down in Soules’ native Iowa. Soules later proposed to fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff at the end of his season of The Bachelor, but the two called off their engagement just weeks after the finale aired. He later appeared on season 20 of Dancing with the Stars.

